BBnaija star, Ka3na, slams Nollywood creatives for poor production

Big Brother Naija Lockdown star Katherine Jones otherwise known as Ka3na has slammed Nigerian movie actors and producers for ignoring their own craft to pursue endorsement and ‘social media influencing’.

According to the reality star in a Twitter post, she mentioned that it was pivotal for movie producers and actors to readjust their focus and make movies for their viewers.

The reality star further added that the lack of ‘new’ Nollywood movies on global streaming platform, Netflix is as a result of filmmakers and actors turning to brand influencing and it was not good enough.

“Most Nollywood movie producers/actors have become brand influencers. No latest Nigerian movies on Netflix. Bbn Housemates don open their eyes to influencing money. It’s not a competition y’all. Go make us good holiday movies please, ” Ka3na tweeted.

