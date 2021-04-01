BBNaija star, KiddWaya, recounts experience with racists abroad | Ripples Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, KiddWaya has taken to social media to air his concerns about racism.

In a Twitter post, the reality star stated that he is yet to grasp why caucasians are yet to accept that there are wealthy Africans.

He revealed that he often receives a cold welcome and given a demeaning look whenever he visits a luxurious place or goes shopping overseas.

KiddWaya, the son of billionaire and socialite, Terry Waya stated that most white people neglect the fact that he is wealthy and could acquire the entirety of the supermarket should he choose to.

Here is what he wrote on Twitter;

10 yrs on. Still getting the same funny looks when I go to the supermarket as a black man. Like I couldn’t buy the whole store and replace every mf with a minority. But as usual I keep it moving because right now my blessings are too much. #whatsonyourmind

“However you want to see it, if I win. YOU win. I’m carrying the Nigerian flag with me wherever I go. It will always be US to the world.”

KiddWaya participated in the 2020 edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

