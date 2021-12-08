BBNaija star Maria tests positive for COVID-19

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Maria Chike has revealed that she has contracted COVID-19.

In a statement addressing her fans, Maria who is currently in Ghana said she tested negative for the virus in Dubai but upon getting to Ghana, she tested positive for it.

The reality star mentioned that she had another test carried out in Ghana which returned negative but a further test showed that she had the virus.

In the concluding part of her statement, the reality star advised her fans not to take the virus for granted and ”not be as stubborn” like her.

Read her statement below.

