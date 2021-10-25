Entertainment
BBNaija star, Omashola, hints at depression, says he’s at ‘breaking point’
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Omashola Oburoh has hinted at depression in a recent post on the social media platform, Twitter.
In the post shared on the microblogging site on Monday, October 25, the reality star stated that he was at a breaking point in his life.
His post reads;
“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it’s worse than the former.”
READ ALSO: BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba, denies reports organizers of the show blacklisted him
Omashola continued;
“Thank God I am still young but there is plenty of pressure on me. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand.”
The reality star lamented that he was facing so much pressure and lonely in a world surrounded by people.
“I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people. Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...