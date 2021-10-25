BBNaija star, Omashola, hints at depression, says he’s at ‘breaking point’

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Omashola Oburoh has hinted at depression in a recent post on the social media platform, Twitter.

In the post shared on the microblogging site on Monday, October 25, the reality star stated that he was at a breaking point in his life.

His post reads;

“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it’s worse than the former.”

Omashola continued;

“Thank God I am still young but there is plenty of pressure on me. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand.”

The reality star lamented that he was facing so much pressure and lonely in a world surrounded by people.

“I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people. Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point.”

