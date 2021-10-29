BBNaija star, Omashola, reveals he has been dealing with ‘deep issues’

Nigerian reality star Omashola Oburoh has addressed the disturbing video of him that surfaced on social media a couple of days ago.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate revealed that he has been going through ‘deep issues’.

A couple of days ago, a video of the reality star looking scrawny on the streets of South Africa was published on social media by another Big Brother alumnus, Ike Onyeama.

This caused people to worry as he also stopped being active on social media after that.

He has now revealed on Instagram that he was dealing with some issues but he’s making progress.

He thanked his fans and others who were concerned about him.

Here is what he wrote;

