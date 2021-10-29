Entertainment
BBNaija star, Omashola, reveals he has been dealing with ‘deep issues’
Nigerian reality star Omashola Oburoh has addressed the disturbing video of him that surfaced on social media a couple of days ago.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate revealed that he has been going through ‘deep issues’.
A couple of days ago, a video of the reality star looking scrawny on the streets of South Africa was published on social media by another Big Brother alumnus, Ike Onyeama.
READ ALSO: BBNaija star Tacha urges women to quit condoning nonsense from men
This caused people to worry as he also stopped being active on social media after that.
He has now revealed on Instagram that he was dealing with some issues but he’s making progress.
He thanked his fans and others who were concerned about him.
Here is what he wrote;
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...