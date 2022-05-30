BBNaija star, Pere, says Tinubu, Atiku not fit to be Nigeria’s president

Nigerian reality tv star, Pere Egbi has opined that neither former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, nor the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu should emerge as the next President of the country.

The former Big Brother Naija star stated this on his Twitter platform on Monday afternoon.

In his post, the BBNaija star mentioned that Nigerians can do better than voting any of the aforementioned politicians into power.

The reality star tweeted:

“So many people who shouldn’t be President of Nigeria. Atiku and Tinubu are on that list. We can do better than these two. SMH.”

So many people who shouldn’t be President of Nigeria. Atiku and Tinubu are on that list. We can do better than these two. SMH. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) May 30, 2022

