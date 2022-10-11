BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, in critical condition after auto accident

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey is reportedly unconscious from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

The Nigerian reality tv star was involved in a ghastly motor accident during the early hours of Tuesday.

Confirming Swavey’s situation, co-star Alex Unusual took to Twitter calling for prayers.

“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex tweeted.

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 11, 2022

Swavey participated in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition.

