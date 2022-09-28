BBNaija star, Sheggz denies emotionally blackmailing ex-housemate, Bella

The recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz, has denied blackmailing his partner, Bella, emotionally.

Sheggz, 27, was evicted from the reality television show alongside Hermes and Groovy on Sunday.

During his time in the house, he was in an infamous relationship with Bella, a model.

At the time, Sheggz was accused of emotionally manipulating his partner and using derogatory words to describe her.

The housemate, who featured in an interview on Beat 99.9 FM on Wednesday, however denied blackmailing his partner.

READ ALSO: Sheggz, Hermes, Groovy evicted from Big Brother Naija

When one of the interviewers asked: “Do you think the way you spoke to her (Bella) at times can be deemed as emotionally abusive,” Sheggz said he never meant to disrespect her colleague.

He pointed out that most of the time, the arguments were not as serious as they were on television.

He said: “I was never directly insulting her, I was never trying to disrespect that woman.”

Watch the video below:

This year’s Big Brother Naija tagged the “Level Up” edition will end on October 2.

The winner of the competition will take home the grand prize of N100 million.

The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize are Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann, and Adekunle.

Two rider housemates, Chizzy and Rachael, will also be in the grand finale.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now