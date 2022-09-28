Entertainment
BBNaija star, Sheggz denies emotionally blackmailing ex-housemate, Bella
The recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz, has denied blackmailing his partner, Bella, emotionally.
Sheggz, 27, was evicted from the reality television show alongside Hermes and Groovy on Sunday.
During his time in the house, he was in an infamous relationship with Bella, a model.
At the time, Sheggz was accused of emotionally manipulating his partner and using derogatory words to describe her.
The housemate, who featured in an interview on Beat 99.9 FM on Wednesday, however denied blackmailing his partner.
READ ALSO: Sheggz, Hermes, Groovy evicted from Big Brother Naija
When one of the interviewers asked: “Do you think the way you spoke to her (Bella) at times can be deemed as emotionally abusive,” Sheggz said he never meant to disrespect her colleague.
He pointed out that most of the time, the arguments were not as serious as they were on television.
He said: “I was never directly insulting her, I was never trying to disrespect that woman.”
Watch the video below:
This year’s Big Brother Naija tagged the “Level Up” edition will end on October 2.
The winner of the competition will take home the grand prize of N100 million.
The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize are Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann, and Adekunle.
Two rider housemates, Chizzy and Rachael, will also be in the grand finale.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...