BBNaija star, Tacha, confirms having done cosmetic surgery

53 mins ago

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, to earn N38M for part in int'l reality show

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide has confirmed that she has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery.

Tacha revealed that she has gone under the knife during an interaction with her fan on the social media platform, Twitter.
“Did Tacha finally do her body?” a Twitter user asked.

And Tacha responded simply: “Yes.”

Tacha’s revelation enlists her among other notable celebrities who have fixed their bodies. Some of them include; Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh, fellow reality stars, Khloe and Nina.

Tacha participated in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition.

