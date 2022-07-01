BBNaija star, Tega Dominic explains why she prefers the single life

Tega Dominic, a former Big Brother Naija contestant has revealed that she would rather remain single than endure a marriage void of mutual respect and understanding.

Tega who participated in the 2021 BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes edition made this known several months after she explained that she was no longer married to businessman, Ajeboh Lawrence.

She stated in her post that she can only be in a marriage where the man “invests 100%”.

She wrote;

“I’d rather have my single life than some of the ndi “my marriage will work or is working” marriage pls, I am of the 2% that will say no to rubbish.”

Tega continued;

“It’s either 100% investment or not, don’t come telling me I should endure, dear man do not endure, dear woman do not endure (if you like o).

If you both ain’t bringing 100% to the table, GTFO. I can be a fool for u but I don’t see same, I don go.”

She concluded with the statement, “Mutual respect and understanding is for me, thanks.”

