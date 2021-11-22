BBNaija star, Tega, survives ghastly motor accident

Reality star Tega Dominic has revealed that she recently survived a ghastly motor accident in Lagos State.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes star made the announcement on her Twitter page on Monday morning. Sharing photos of her damaged vehicle on social media, Tega disclosed that the accident happened on Sunday night.

“Child of a praying mother… Thank you abba father, not another one tonight.. all I am I am saying is, it is not yet my time.. this new age and more is a must. Tell God thank you for me,” she captioned the photos.

Tega Dominic made the headlines as one of the most controversial housemates during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She came under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

