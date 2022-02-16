BBNaija star, Tolanibaj, mocks celebrities‘ quest to live the luxurious lifestyle

Big Brother Naija star, Motolani Shobajo better known as Tolanibaj in a social media post opined that most celebrities are depressed due to their inability to live the luxurious lifestyle.

Tolanibaj who participated in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition stated that several celebrities find it difficult to maintain the glamorous lifestyle that they portray on social media.

Speaking via her SnapChat, the reality star stated that she enjoys living a modest lifestyle so as to avoid unnecessary pressure.

She wrote;

“I love living a simple life.”

“Imagine tryna be a Lekki big girl, hahaha..,” she continued. “Some of yáll faces are depressed with the luxe lifestyle that they’ve created online but can’t afford in real life.”

The concluding part of her post reads, “Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you’re in a competition.”

The reality star went on to screenshot a message that she received from a troll who is infuriated at her decision to live a modest lifestyle.

In the chat, the troll stated that Tolanibaj does not have enough funds to live the lifestyle of a celebrity, hence her decision to bring down other notable celebrities.

Read the message below.

