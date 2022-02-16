Entertainment
BBNaija star, Tolanibaj, mocks celebrities‘ quest to live the luxurious lifestyle
Big Brother Naija star, Motolani Shobajo better known as Tolanibaj in a social media post opined that most celebrities are depressed due to their inability to live the luxurious lifestyle.
Tolanibaj who participated in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition stated that several celebrities find it difficult to maintain the glamorous lifestyle that they portray on social media.
READ ALSO: BBNaija star Ka3na says her marriage is over
Speaking via her SnapChat, the reality star stated that she enjoys living a modest lifestyle so as to avoid unnecessary pressure.
She wrote;
“I love living a simple life.”
“Imagine tryna be a Lekki big girl, hahaha..,” she continued. “Some of yáll faces are depressed with the luxe lifestyle that they’ve created online but can’t afford in real life.”
The concluding part of her post reads, “Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you’re in a competition.”
The reality star went on to screenshot a message that she received from a troll who is infuriated at her decision to live a modest lifestyle.
In the chat, the troll stated that Tolanibaj does not have enough funds to live the lifestyle of a celebrity, hence her decision to bring down other notable celebrities.
Read the message below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...