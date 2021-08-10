BBNaija star, Uriel, slams those asking why she’s not married yet

Uriel Oputa, former Big Brother Naija contestant has taken to social media to slam those who are concerned about her marital status.

The reality star has reprimanded trolls who are age-shaming for not being married yet.

Uriel made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, 2021.

“I posted a video and read the dumbest comment ‘go and marry you son old.’ And I looked freaking sexy in the video, ain’t gonna lie and the only thing you could say is I should go and marry. I know my age and I am not old,” she said.

Uriel continued;

“What if I don’t want to get married? Is it by force to get married? I come from a place, the United Kingdom that you’d never ever get to. A passport you’d never have in your wildest dreams. I’m established there and I am about to be established in Nigeria, something you’d never know anything about.”

“Yet you open your dirty mouth to say why haven’t I gotten married. Listen being married is not an achievement for me. A lot of women in their marriages want to get out.”

