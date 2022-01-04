BBNaija star, Vee, reacts to rumored breakup with Neo

Big Brother Naija star, Vee has admonished fans who want to know the status of her relationship with boyfriend, Neo Akpofure, to back off.

The reality star took to her Instagram page where she blasted her nosy onlookers on social media.

“Mind your f**king business. When I got home, were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now,” she said.

READ ALSO: BBN star, Leo DaSilva, explains why Nollywood is yet to attain mainstream prominence

Vee continued;

“So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs.”

”You shippers you are in my DMs, my Twitter, my Snapchat, asking me the same question that you are never going to get an answer to.”

Watch the video below.

Neo and Vee kicked off their relationship during the fifth season of the popular reality TV show.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now