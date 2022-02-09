BBNaija stars, Bam Bam, Teddy A expecting 2nd child together

Big Brother Naija couple, Bam Bam and Teddy A are expecting their second child together.

The popular couple tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first child, Zendaya in 2020.

The celebrity couple made this known during an episode of their show ‘Uncut With BamTeddy.’

The reality TV star was spotted with her protruding stomach at the gym in the episode while she also made side jokes about the pregnancy.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star Ka3na says her marriage is over

Watch the moment below.

Bam Bam and Teddy A made history in 2019 when they became the first couple from the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija to walk down the aisle after starting their relationship in the house.

They were contestants in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now