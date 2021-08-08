BBNaija unveils four new housemates

Four new housemates have been added to the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contest.

The BBNaija hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stunned fans of the reality show when he announced the new housemates on Sunday­.

The new housemates were introduced to the viewers during the live eviction show.

Here are the new housemates.

Micheal:

Michael said he is bringing excitement to the house. “I’m coming for all the tasks. I am not a good loser and would do anything to win,” he said during his unveiling by the host.

Michael, who is an artist, told the housemates to get ready for his good vibes.

Kayvee:

This 28-year-old housemate is from Ogba in Lagos State.

The housemate expressed happiness that he is fascinating the audience with his handsome face.

He dislikes rude people.

JMK:

Kwara State-born Jumoke loves to enjoy herself.

She dislikes bad vibes and hopes to bring positive energy to the house.

She asked the audience to watch out for her dance moves.

Queen:

Queen whose real name is Queen Mercy Atang is a philanthropist.

The Akwa Ibom-born housemate runs a Non-governmental organisation that helps to put children back in school.

