BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba, denies reports organizers of the show blacklisted him

Published

14 mins ago

on

2017 Big Brother Naija Gobe winner, Efe Ejeba has published a statement on his Instagram page to deny reports that the organizers of the popular reality show blacklisted him for failing to comply with the prerequisites for winners of the show.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, media personality and serial entrepreneur Noble Igwe in a tweet post alleged that Efe, who won the reality TV show in 2017, was blacklisted by the show organizers after he sat in his car and asked for the head of Multichoice to meet him before he comes out.

The singer followed up the speculation with a song titled, ‘Gallante’, where he took a swipe at the organizers of the reality show.

However, in a statement published during the early hours of today, Monday, October 18, Efe claims he has a healthy relationship with the show organizers, denouncing reports that he had a fallout with them.

Read the statement below.

Opinions

