BBNaija winner, Laycon, slams fake friends ridiculing his career

Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon, has taken to his Instagram platform to slam fake friends who have been mocking his burgeoning career in private.

According to the reality star, he prefers to stand alone and desist from hypocritical people who are surreptitiously working against him.

He mentioned that God has brought him this far and that same God will continue to expose those who are working against him.

He ended by saying he will continue to win so long as he has God and his fanbase tagged Icons behind him.

The reality star wrote;

“Don’t act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back. That sh*t still come back to me.”

In the latter part of his thread, the reality star stated that those criticizing him do not need to bring him down to rise, instead, he admonished them to put in the work for themselves and continue to develop themselves.

Continue reading his thread below.

“Laycon will continue to win.

“I will continue to evolve, I will continue to conquer and break Records. I will continue to change my life and other people’s lives positively.

“God dey with me and my Icons dey with me.”

Laycon emerged winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. He is a multi talented singer-songwriter.

