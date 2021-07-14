Entertainment
BBNaija winner, Laycon, slams fake friends ridiculing his career
Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon, has taken to his Instagram platform to slam fake friends who have been mocking his burgeoning career in private.
According to the reality star, he prefers to stand alone and desist from hypocritical people who are surreptitiously working against him.
He mentioned that God has brought him this far and that same God will continue to expose those who are working against him.
He ended by saying he will continue to win so long as he has God and his fanbase tagged Icons behind him.
The reality star wrote;
“Don’t act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back. That sh*t still come back to me.”
In the latter part of his thread, the reality star stated that those criticizing him do not need to bring him down to rise, instead, he admonished them to put in the work for themselves and continue to develop themselves.
READ ALSO: Erica, Laycon revisit old rivalry at BBNaija Reunion, refuse to bury hatchet
Continue reading his thread below.
“Laycon will continue to win.
“I will continue to evolve, I will continue to conquer and break Records. I will continue to change my life and other people’s lives positively.
“God dey with me and my Icons dey with me.”
Laycon emerged winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. He is a multi talented singer-songwriter.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....