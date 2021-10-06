BBNaija winner, WhiteMoney, dismisses possibility of dating Queen

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, WhiteMoney, real name Hazel Oyeze Onou has dismissed any possibility of going into a relationship with fellow reality star, Queen.

During an interview session with Toke Makinwa, the Big Brother Naija winner stated that he does not want to be romantically involved with his colleague anytime soon.

It would be recalled that Queen showed interest in WhiteMoney during their time in the competition, however, WhiteMoney has now revealed that he does not want to establish anything aside from a platonic relationship with her.

Read also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ends, over 1bn votes cast, Whitemoney wins

When Toke asked him if they might become an item, he responded;

”Relationship wise, I don’t think so. I am not in that state of mind yet. I told her I am not connected to her romantically. I just have this likeness for her that is so natural”

Watch the session below.

On Sunday, October 3, WhiteMoney emerged victorious in the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija. He won the grand prize of N90 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions