BBNaija’s Angel Smith reveals she is uninterested with life lately

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes star, Angel Smith has revealed in a Twitter post that she is gradually becoming disinterested in the activities that she previously enjoyed doing.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter during the weekend to express the uninterested feeling known as anhedonia, Angel blamed it on her current health.

“Been so uninterested in life lately. Not interested in romance (even though men have always been boring to me), not writing anymore, not texting friends, just in bed tired and overwhelmed. No social/love life. Hopefully I get out of the loop. I’ll blame it on the illness,” she wrote.

