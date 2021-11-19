Entertainment
BBNaija’s Cross brags about his family’s achievement in three months
Big Brother Naija star, Cross has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his family’s achievements three months after leaving the reality TV show.
The reality star claims that one of his brothers is about to become a deputy governor of a state.
BBNaija star, Yerins, accuses celebrities of living fake lives on social media
In his tweet, Cross wrote;
”So guys fun fact went into the big brothers house fast forward 3 months after one of my brothers is the next deputy Governor of a state and my other 4 brothers are now fucking Billionaires one is even a multibillionaire wtf pls tell me how I’m feeling right now”
Cross recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he published a lewd video of himself on Snapchat.
