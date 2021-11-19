BBNaija’s Cross brags about his family’s achievement in three months

Big Brother Naija star, Cross has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his family’s achievements three months after leaving the reality TV show.

The reality star claims that one of his brothers is about to become a deputy governor of a state.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Yerins, accuses celebrities of living fake lives on social media

In his tweet, Cross wrote;

”So guys fun fact went into the big brothers house fast forward 3 months after one of my brothers is the next deputy Governor of a state and my other 4 brothers are now fucking Billionaires one is even a multibillionaire wtf pls tell me how I’m feeling right now”

Cross recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he published a lewd video of himself on Snapchat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now