BBnaija’s Khafi appeals for help to identify those who killed her brother

Khafi Kareem, a former housemate of Big Brother Naija reality TV show has appealed to those who have information about her brother’s killer’s to assist her family.

The reality TV star who made the appeal on Wednesday on her Instagram page said that such information of the whereabouts of her brother’s killer(s) will be of great help to her distraught family.

She wrote; “On the 1st of January 2020, I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother. Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found.

“The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex,” Khafi appealed.

READ ALSO: Brother of ex-BBNAIJA housemate Khafi shot dead in the UK

She believes justice must be served and the killers of her brother brought to book because he was a great guy.

“It is painful to now have this in my family. I joined back then because I wanted to make a difference and now I’m needing the difference to be made in our lives for my brother’s killers to be brought to justice,” she said.

“I wouldn’t wish this for my enemy. You do see it on TV that another black boy has been shot, another black boy has been stabbed. Alex is not just another black boy, he was such a lovely boy,” she concluded.

Khafi’s brother, Kareem, 20, died in early June after he was shot by unknown assailants who are now on the run.

Reports say he died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Join the conversation

Opinions