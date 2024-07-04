Entertainment
BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo recalls how his father disowned him multiple times
Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV, ‘All Stars’ edition, Seyi Awolowo has recalled how his father disowned him multiple times due to the complexities of growing up in a polygamous family.
The reality TV star who shared his story while speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the Just Chude podcast, said that his father had three wives and kept detailed files on each of his children
He disclosed that his father reduced his kids’ identities to just their names on a list. He also remembered his dad sending letters to his kids to break up with them, making them feel abandoned and alone.
“My dad disowned me a couple of times. Not just me, a couple of us, my dad married more than one wife. He married three wives. We all have files. As of right now, your name is just Seyi, full stop,” he said.
‘‘We don’t even know the reasons why he disowned us at times. He told me, ‘Don’t worry, you are Awolowo’s grandchild; you have money.’ I had literally built a complete pitch and everything, a presentation about the money I needed,” Seyi added.
The medical doctor and businessman who once previously showed interest in entering politics, acknowledged the difficulties of living under his well-known grandfather’s shadow and voiced conflicting emotions regarding the Awolowo name.
He said, “I do not wish I had the Awolowo name, being in the shadows of my grandad has made me see that even if I was hungry for something if I did not have something to ginger me, I wouldn’t put in the effort. I think I know how to be comfortable in my comfort zone.”
“My dad is late, but my mum is still very much alive. My dad was a very unbreakable character in my life; his influence in my life put me in a mindset that I cannot take life for granted and I need to apply myself,” Seyi added.
