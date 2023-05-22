Entertainment
BBNaija’s Tboss admits going through struggling times as a ‘single parent
Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) female housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss has admitted going through struggling times as a single parent.
The reality TV star made the admission when she took to social media to repost a report about Kim Kardashian, who recently opened up about how she is struggling as a single parent.
Kim Kardashian also revealed on an upcoming podcast episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, that there were some nights she cried herself to sleep.
Reality TV star, TBoss, says enemies are closer than we know
“Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks,” Tboss captioned the post in reaction to the report about Kim Kardashian.
Tboss who described single parenting as one of the hardest jobs in the world however admitted that it is also one of the most rewarding jobs in the world today.
