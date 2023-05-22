BBNaija’s Tboss admits going through struggling times as a ‘single parent

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) female housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss has admitted going through struggling times as a single parent.

The reality TV star made the admission when she took to social media to repost a report about Kim Kardashian, who recently opened up about how she is struggling as a single parent.

Kim Kardashian also revealed on an upcoming podcast episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, that there were some nights she cried herself to sleep.

READ ALSO:Reality TV star, TBoss, says enemies are closer than we know

“Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks,” Tboss captioned the post in reaction to the report about Kim Kardashian.

Tboss who described single parenting as one of the hardest jobs in the world however admitted that it is also one of the most rewarding jobs in the world today.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now