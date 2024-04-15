Entertainment
BBNaija’s Tolanibaj accuses Nigerian elites of exploiting influencers
One of the female housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘Lockdown’ edition, Tolanibaj, has accused people in power of taking advantage of male and female influencers for s3xual favors.
The reality TV star made the allegation on the latest edition of the Bahd and Boujee podcast.
However, Tolanibaj said she would not judge or blame anybody doing certain things for money because the Nigerian economy is stifling many citizens at the moment.
READ ALSO: I’m happy as a single lady, marriage is no insurance —BBNaija’s Vee
She said: “There are some people in power; they’re some powerful people in power that are taking advantage of influencers for sexual favours. Lets just put it like that, both men and women. Even there are some young guys too who are influencing those who are doing certain things that they are not proud of for money. Let’s just leave it like that.
‘‘I don’t know anything in particular, right? that’s why I don’t want to mention names because I dey fear handcuff? I dey fear Tbaj enemy arrested by…… I don’t want to do that,but just know that the economy is hard and I will not judge or blame anybody doing certain things for money in this economy.
‘‘But I will advise, put your pride first and just respect yourself more.”
