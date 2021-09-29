Entertainment
BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa reveals she’s under pressure to get married
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa has revealed in an Instagram post that she is being pressured to get married.
The 33-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, where she lamented that no matter what a woman does or achieves, it is seen as nothing until she’s married.
“It’s so sad that no matter what women achieve in this life it is not until you are married. I posted a food video which is helping thousands of people and you commented “ go and marry,” she wrote.
Read also: BBNaija star, Uriel, slams those asking why she’s not married yet
“What if I don’t want to marry? Does that make me a witch? I don’t wake up every day and say Holy ghost to my husband. My prayer is “Father Lord bring to me the man I need not want’ Bring to me a man who will not mess up my positive aura.”
“I’m very careful with who I allow into my life. Because they could be the beginning of your downfall. I find hope and solace in faith and a damn good body. Abeg”.
Uriel Oputa participated in the 2017 Big Brother Gobe edition.
