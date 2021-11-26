Entertainment
BBN’s Maria Benjamin explains why she doesn’t share good news with Nigerians
Former Big Brother Naija contestant Maria Chike Benjamin has revealed why she keeps her wins as well as achievements away from the public.
According to the reality star, sometimes it is good to avoid disclosing too much information on social media or with people who present themselves as friends and fans.
Maria, in a post on her Instagram story, noted that not everyone wants to see you receiving blessings.
She wrote; ”Sometimes you gotta keep the good news to yourself, everyone don’t want to see you blessed”
Maria participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition.
