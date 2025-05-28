‘Be careful!’, Rudeboy warns fans about the dark side of social media

Nigerian musician and former member of P-Square, Paul Okoye, popularly known in music circles as Rudeboy, has sparked discussions in online groups and entertainment circles with his strong warning against the perils of social media.

Rudeboy didn’t hold back when he voiced his concerns in a post on social media about the negative effects that social media sites like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are having on millions of people’s mental health and well-being, particularly among young people.

He wrote, “Social media is going to destroy a lot of people,” Rudeboy said bluntly. “It’s creating a culture of comparison, fake lifestyles, and unrealistic expectations. People are losing themselves trying to keep up with what they see online.”

The artist made the point that social media has a negative aspect even if it may be a tool for creativity and connection. Rudeboy claims that many people are overwhelmed by the pressure to live a flawless life all the time, seek approval from likes and followers, and deal with online drama.

“Not everything you see on social media is real. People need to be careful about what they consume and how much they let it affect their lives,” he warned.

