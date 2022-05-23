‘Be careful who you have a child with’, BBNaija star, Tega Dominic, admonishes fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has admonished her followers to be careful when choosing a partner to have a child with.

Speaking via her Instagram stories on Monday morning, Tega who participated in the 2021 BBnaija Shine Ya Eyes edition stated that choosing a wrong partner could lead to someone ‘digging his/her early grave’.

The mother of one is making this known after she announced that her marriage to Ajeboh Dominic, a Delta state business man had crashed.

“Be careful who you have a child with, you may be digging your grave. At this point I don’t even mean who you marry. I mean who you have a child with.” she wrote.

