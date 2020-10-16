Be mindful of COVID-19 infection risk, NCDC warns #EndSARS protesters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned scores of #EndSARS protesters who have thronged out in their numbers to be mindful of the risk of getting COVID-19 infection.

The warning was issued on Thursday by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Media Briefing in the FCT, Abuja.

Dr Ihekweazu said; “The number of new cases we will have will be determined by our own behaviour and the circumstances that we find ourselves.

“So, right now we’re reopening schools; schools by definition, means you are going to have more people in confined spaces.

“We have published guidelines together with the Federal Ministry of Education to mitigate those risks. How effectively they are implemented will mean if there’ll be more transmission or less.

“You can see some of the demonstrations happening across the country. The virus does not know whether you’re young or old, policeman or a demonstrator; it uses the opportunity to jump from person to person.

“So, we’ll continue to advise everyone, wherever you’re, to continue to wear a mask, you can still have your voice heard if you are wearing a mask.

“Whatever the circumstances, whether you’re managing school or NYSC camps or outside, the important thing is to continue to carry out these public health measures,” he concluded.

