Be mindful of your language or go to jail, Gov Matawalle warns opposition

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has sent a strong warning to opposition party members in the state, telling them to mind the language they use against him or risk going to jail.

Governor Matawalle who gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing thousands of APC supporters who defected to the ruling PDP in the state in Gusau said that he would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any politician who defamed or assassinated his character.

He said, “If you know that you cannot defend what you said, you better stop defaming other people’s character, because I will order the arrest of whoever is caught doing that and he will go to jail.

“Some politicians have resorted to the use of hate speeches and defamation of character for political gains because they had lost relevance. Such politicians are warned to keep off from the state or face the wrath of the law,” Governor Matawalle warned.

This came days after the state government revealed that plans are underway to introduce serious punitive measures in the form of death sentences on reckless drivers in the state.

Governor Matawalle who paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 persons from the emirate said that such reckless drivers will be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

