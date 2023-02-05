‘Be prepared for sorry tales’, SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, slams Obi for supporting CBN policy

Peter Obi’s comment on the ongoing crunch of new notes emanating from the recent naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has infuriated his political opponent.

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has berated the former Anambra State governor for backing the apex financial institution on what he described as the disastrous and callous naira policy.

Obi had in a series of tweets earlier on Sunday begged Nigerians to endure with the situation, adding that the policy would benefit them in the long run.

Read also:SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, others, says Nigeria deserves fresh air

The Labour Party presidential candidate, however, charged the apex financial institution on effective strategies to mitigate the effects of the policy especially on rural dwellers.

However, Adebayo in a series of tweets disagreed with the former Anambra State Governor and told him to prepare for disappointment soon.

The SDP standard bearer insisted the policy had thrown innocent Nigerians into more hardship.

He wrote: “You are wrong to back this extremely callous exercise which has caused unnecessary suffering and deaths already. Those of you who assume that this inhumanity of President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN will confer political advantages on you, be prepared for sorry tales soon. Naira swap needs no chaos.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now