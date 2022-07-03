‘Be tolerant of other people’s opinions’, Peter Obi counsels supporters

Labour Party (LP) pesidential candidate, Peter Obi, has admonished his supporters to stay tolerant of other people’s views and opinions.

Obi’s call followed the recent ‘prayer mat’ campaign which some Nigerians took as the candidate’s display of religious intolerance.

Obi later denounced the development as not emanating from neither him nor his campaign groups.

The former Anambra governor seems to have gained massive support of the youth in their fight for a new order.

According to him, Nigeria has been taken to the precipice and needs a focused and prudent leadership to salvage.

He said that the country must be repositioned in such a way that it would consume what it produces and produce what it consumes.

Tweeting on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, the presidential candidate called for tolerance among his fans as they market him as the best option in 2023.

The tweet read: “I sincerely thank my supporters for believing in me and my commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria. However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions & possibly learn from them.

“While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.”

