BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nigeria at brink of clinching Olympic ticket —Coach

The Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team are one step away from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing first at the Zone Three qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.

In the women championship, the Nigerian team won both matches against the Republic of Benin, with 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) in their first meeting and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16) in the second.

The Nigerian ladies also overcame hosts Ghana, winning 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) in the first match and 2-0 (21-12, 21-11) in the second match.

Head coach of the team, Francis Imoudu has assured that the team would qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Read Also Amusan hails Sports Minister Dare, vows to win 2020 Olympic medals

“In spite of the performance of the girls at the Zone Three qualifiers, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.

“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana.

“The girls used tactical discipline to subdue Benin Republic and Ghana in their matches. The Ghanaian team was powering in the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed,” Imoudu said.

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod also commended the players for qualifying for the feat.

By Bukola Oyindamola…

Join the conversation

Opinions