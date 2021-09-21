Beans, Garri most expensive food in last one year

The cost of preparing food has risen significantly in the last year, with beans and garri rising by more than 60 percent.

This is contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest selected food price watch report for August 2021 obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to the data, the average price for Ikg brown beans rose by 62 percent to N496.03 in August from N305.43 paid in August 2020.

While Beans: white black eye rose by 66.66 percent to N457.98 from N250.33 sold in the same month last year.

Gari is also another food item that recorded a significant increase from Last year.

The price of White Gari rose from N190.23 in August 2020.

The average price for Gari yellow rose by 35.10 percent from N211.83 in August last year to 341.81 in August 2021.

Other food items captured in the report included the average price of one dozen of Agric eggs medium size which increased year-on-year by 22.27% and month-on month by 1.40% to N585.64 in August 2021 from N577.55 in July.

While the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 24.37% and month-on-month by 0.89% to N53.20 in August 2021 from N52.73 in July 2021.

The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 8.97% and decreased month-on-month by -1.10% to N546.71 in August 2021 from N552.80 in July 2021.

The average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 36.75% and decreased month-on-month by -4.45% to N396.38 in August 2021 from N414.83 in July 2021.

Also the report recorded the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 19.30% and decreased month on month by -1.05% to N305.48 in August 2021 from N308.72 in July 2021.

