Business
Bear with us! CBN’s eNaira platform temporarily unavailable
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the eNaira platform will be unavailable for a period of time.
CBN disclosed this in a series of tweets on Thursday, adding that the platform would be operational soon.
It also stated that the platform is currently being upgraded to improve the user experience.
CBN tweets reads: “Dear valued customers, we apologise for the current unavailability of eNaira services, which is due to an ongoing improvement maintenance activity,” it tweeted.
“Our technical team is working hard to complete the enhancement process in the next few hours.
READ ALSO: eNaira will cause money laundering, help finance terrorism —IMF
“While we regret any inconvenience customers may experience in the interim, we do appreciate your kind feedback and patience as we all strive to improve the user experience with the eNaira.
“We assure you that the eNaira platform will be back online soonest to serve you better. Please bear with us.”
Meanwhile, Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has added eNaira as a payment option for merchants, a move that could help boost the adoption of the digital currency.
Flutterwave said on Thursday that over one million merchants now accept naira payments from their customers.
“We… are confident that this number will grow further as we continue to innovate and expand,” Flutterwave said in a statement.
