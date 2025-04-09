Bearish sentiment returns to equities market as investors lose N119bn

The bearish sentiment returned to the Nigerian equities market as investors lost N119 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian Xchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks like LEARNAFRCA, HMCALL, and ETI amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to ₦65,470 trillion from ₦65,589 trillion which the bourse recorded on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,187.00 points from 104,376.73 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 31 stocks advanced and 23 stocks declined, while 67 stocks remained unchanged in 11,576 deals.

VFDGROUP, LIVESTOCK and NGXGROUP led other gainers with 10%, 10%, and 9.86% growth each in prices to close at N72.60, N8.03 and N35.65 from the previous N66.00, N7.30 and N32.45 per share.

LEARNAFRCA, HMCALL, and ETI led other price decliners with 10%, 10% and 9.90% decline each in share prices to close at N2.97, N5.22 and N26.85 from the previous N3.30, N5.80 and N29.80 per share.

On the volume index, GTCO led trading with 62 million shares in 786 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded 51 million shares in 729 deals.

ZENITHBANK traded 32 million shares in 790 deals.

On the value index, GTCO topped as the security traded stock worth N4 billion in 786 deals followed by ZENITHBANK which traded equities worth N1.5 billion in 790 deals.

MTNN traded shares valued at N1.1 billion in 374 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

