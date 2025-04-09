Connect with us

Business

Bearish sentiment returns to equities market as investors lose N119bn

Published

2 hours ago

on

The bearish sentiment returned to the Nigerian equities market as investors lost N119 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian Xchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks like LEARNAFRCA, HMCALL, and ETI amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to ₦65,470 trillion from ₦65,589 trillion which the bourse recorded on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,187.00 points from 104,376.73 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 31 stocks advanced and 23 stocks declined, while 67 stocks remained unchanged in 11,576 deals.

VFDGROUP, LIVESTOCK and NGXGROUP led other gainers with 10%, 10%, and 9.86% growth each in prices to close at N72.60, N8.03 and N35.65 from the previous N66.00, N7.30 and N32.45 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Equities market ends week with N8.38bn loss

LEARNAFRCA, HMCALL, and ETI led other price decliners with 10%, 10% and 9.90% decline each in share prices to close at N2.97, N5.22 and N26.85 from the previous N3.30, N5.80 and N29.80 per share.

On the volume index, GTCO led trading with 62 million shares in 786 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded 51 million shares in 729 deals.

ZENITHBANK traded 32 million shares in 790 deals.

On the value index, GTCO topped as the security traded stock worth N4 billion in 786 deals followed by ZENITHBANK which traded equities worth N1.5 billion in 790 deals.

MTNN traded shares valued at N1.1 billion in 374 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 − 2 =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...