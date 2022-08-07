Beauty disqualified from Big Brother Naija for misconduct

One of the Level 2 housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Beauty has been disqualified from the show.

She was disqualified by the organisers on Sunday for breaking the house rules after Saturday night’s party.

The show coordinator, Biggie, said the decision to disqualify the Taraba-State-born contestant followed her disrespect for the house rules.

Beauty, who left in her pyjamas, got angry with a fellow housemate, Groovy, for dancing with another housemate, Chomzy, at the party.

The housemate, who was visibly enraged at the incident, removed her pair of glasses and flung them at Groovy.

She also threw her microphone away.

The coordinator said the two incidents fetched her one strike each with another strike she bagged the previous week when she charged at another housemate, Ilebaye, and thrown an object at her.

“Altogether, Beauty got three strikes in all for her misbehaviour which got her disqualified from the show,” he stated.

