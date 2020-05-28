Latest • Politics BEEAKING: Buhari writes National Assembly, seeks fresh $5.513bn loan to finance revised budget May 28, 2020 By Ripples Nigeria Details shortly… Author Recent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.com Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) NRC tasks 11 Northern states on Child Rights Act to address almajiri system - May 28, 2020 Govs plan to meet AGF over Buhari’s autonomy to states’ legislatures, judiciaries - May 28, 2020 BEEAKING: Buhari writes National Assembly, seeks fresh $5.513bn loan to finance revised budget - May 28, 2020 Join the conversation Opinions