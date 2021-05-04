Before Christianity, Islam came women walked around naked, but there was no rape —Seun Kuti | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Before Christianity, Islam came women walked around naked, but there was no rape —Seun Kuti
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, the son the legendary artiste, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has blamed organised religion for the rape epidemic in Africa, saying women walked around naked for thousands of years before the coming of Christianity and Islam.
The 38-year-old made the point in an Instagram post on Monday in which he declared that “women weren’t created for men.”
Kuti stated that as long as people still respect institutions and ideologies that encourage and strengthen the rape culture, women will never be safe.
The Afrobeat singer, who leads his father’s former band “Egypt 80”, stated this on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
Read also: Seun Kuti reacts to planned closure of Afrika Shrine over meeting on #EndSARS
He wrote:
“Women weren’t created for men. Women weren’t created at all, for men. That lie must be erased from ur head. It’s not a coincidence that 95 percent of all rapists are both Christians and Muslims. African women walked around practically naked for 1000s of years so what women wear isn’t an excuse neither.
“How about the damage the Catholic church is doing to our boys and sharia courts sentencing women who defend themselves from rape to death!! We must fight rape culture. I keep telling you guys, as long as u still respect institutions and ideologies that strengthen rape culture, our women will never be safe.”
Kuti’s statement is coming two weeks after actor and comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka James aka Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl.
By Adekunle Fajana…
