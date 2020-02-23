Before The North Wrecks Us!

His Royal Majesty, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, is a statesman who is not given to garrulity or hubris. He seldom speaks publicly about the state of the nation but whenever he intervenes in this regard he tends to make sense. Few weeks ago he went public by speaking on the chaotic state of the nation under President Muhammadu Buhari. The Sultan spoke at a security meeting in Kaduna where he berated the setting up of ‘Operation Shege-Ka-Fasa’, a security outfit by the Coalition of Northern Groups, saying if unchecked it could metamorphose into a terror group worse than the dreaded Boko Haram!

The revered traditional ruler who is the spiritual leader of Nigeria’s muslims had blamed the northern political elite and the elders for the problems besetting the north arguing that “If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right”.

By Ozodinukwe Okenwa…

Join the conversation

Opinions