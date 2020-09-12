Beijing to “reciprocate restrictions” on all US diplomats in China in tit-for-tat action

The Republic of China is set to impose restrictions on all United States diplomats in Beijing after the administration of President Donald Trump cancelled visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a May 29 presidential proclamation.

The unspecified countermeasures by China will apply to all US embassy and consulate staff, as well as the consulate-general in Hong Kong, a ministry statement said on Friday.

“To urge the US to repeal its wrong decisions as soon as possible, the Chinese side has recently sent a diplomatic note announcing reciprocal restrictions on US embassy and consulates, the consulate-general in Hong Kong included,” it added.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday Washington’s “multiple rounds of restrictions” on its diplomatic personnel had disrupted relations between the two countries.

Acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said earlier that Washington was blocking visas “for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy, to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research.”

Wolf repeated US charges of unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China, including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit US academia.

