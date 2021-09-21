Entertainment
‘Being a woman has paved way for me,’ says cross-dresser, Bobrisky
Renowned Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, said on Tuesday his maverick persona has earned him worldwide fame.
Bobrisky, who came to limelight in the late 2010, told media personality, Chude Jideonwo, in an interview session that his controversial personality has helped him to achieve success.
The cross-dresser said he has no regrets as he is making money from his current identity as a woman.
Bobrisky, who was born a man, has often preferred to be dubbed a “woman” or a “queen.”
He said: “Yes, I was born as a man.
“I can never be a she but I’m making more money than the critics who condemn me.
If you like to address me as he or she, it doesn’t bother me.
“Being a woman has paved lots of ways for me. Women didn’t know how to use their resources as women when I was a guy.
“I didn’t have money, just there hustling. They don’t even want to associate with you but I’m not in for that, I want to be a boss of my own so I chose this path and I’m enjoying it.”
