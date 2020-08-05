BEIRUT BLAST: Lebanese PM vows to bring perpetrators to book, appeals for int’l assistance

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, has vowed to bring to book, perpetrators of Tuesday’s massive explosion that killed at least 50 people in the country’s capital, Beirut.

Another 2,500 were injured in the blast that damaged buildings and vehicles in the city.

“What happened today will not pass without accountability,” he said in a televised address on Tuesday.

“Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.”

Officials said the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but added that it could be linked to explosive materials confiscated and stored in a warehouse for years.

The prime minister promised announcements about “the dangerous warehouse” that has been in existence since 2014.

He also appealed for international assistance to help the country, already struggling with its worst economic crisis and a surging COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am sending an urgent appeal to all countries that are friends and brothers and love Lebanon to stand by its side and help us treat these deep wounds,” Diab added.

