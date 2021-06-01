Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife is caught on video slapping shop assistant | Ripples Nigeria

International
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife is caught on video slapping shop assistant
Belgium has recalled its ambassador to South Korea, Peter Lescouhier, after his wife was caught in a video slapping a shop assistant in Seoul.
In a statement recalling the Ambassador on Tuesday,
Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had “become clear” that Lescouhier could not “further carry out his role in a serene way.”
According to police reports, Lescouhier’s Korean wife, Xiang Xueqiu, got into a confrontation with two shop assistants in April but could not be prosecuted then due to diplomatic immunity.
But in the Ministry’s statement, Brussels said the immunity has been waived and the police can proceed to prosecute her.
READ ALSO: D’Tigress to face Puerto Rico, Serbia, Belgium in pre-Olympics friendlies
“Her full cooperation with the police has been guaranteed,” the statement said, adding that Xiang also “took the initiative to meet privately with the two store employees in order to apologize in person for her unacceptable behavior in the store.”
“Now that Mrs. Xiang Xueqiu has personally presented her excuses and cooperated with the police, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier’s tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer,” the statement added.
By Isaac Dachen
https://www.euronews.com/2021/05/31/belgium-recalls-ambassador-whose-wife-allegedly-hit-two-in-south-korea
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...