Bello inciting violence in Ondo, call him to order, PDP tells Buhari

With just 48 hours to the Ondo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to order over his alleged open incitement of violence.

The campaign council in a statement issued by the spokesman of its publicity sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned Governor Bello to immediately “perish his alleged plot to move into Ondo with hordes of killer thugs, cultists, and hoodlum or face the wrath of Ondo people.

According to him, the report that Bello was contracted to import killer thugs to attack the Ondo people was validated by his inciting “tatatatatata” gunshot chants at the APC campaign rally on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Nigerians and the international community are already aware that ‘the tatatatatata’ gunshot chant is Yahaya Bello’s signature tune for use of violence, trigger-happy thugs, and compromised security operatives to unleash violence, kill and maim voters, including the burning of an innocent woman alive in the 2019 Kogi State governorship election.

“It is therefore a clear affront to the Ondo people and Nigerians in general for Yahaya Bello to mount the podium before the klieg lights to raise the devilish ‘tatatatatata’ chant, a song that symbolizes the height of electoral violence.

“Raising such devilish chant at the APC campaign grand finale raises apprehension of plots by the APC candidate, Governor (Rotimi) Akeredolu and his cohort to unleash violence on the Ondo people, who he had already declared his enemies for life, over their irrevocable stance to replace him with our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

“Our campaign invites President Muhammadu Buhari to pull Yahaya Bello aside and caution him in the interest of peace as his actions will be vehemently resisted by the Ondo people who have already told Yahaya Bello that ‘Ondo is not Kogi,’ and that those who attempt to sow the wind in this election must be ready to reap the whirlwind.”

