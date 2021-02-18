Bello reveals how he handles security challenges in Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday explained how he handles insecurity in his state, revealing that he does not go to Abuja for solutions.

The governor, who spoke on Thursday morning while appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, added that the stakeholders in the state collaborate with security agencies to analyse intelligence to forestall breakdown of law and order.

He said: “The Nigeria Police that are in the country today are the same in Kogi State. The Army in the country are the same in Kogi State. All the law enforcement agencies we have in the country today are exactly what I have in Kogi State.

Read also: Kogi gov, Bello, finally opens up on 2023 presidential ambition

“We are corroborating, the commissioner of police, my director (of) DSS, my Army commander, my naval commander, civil defence commander, we are corroborating and they are relating very well with the citizens, they connected to the people and leadership at all levels are doing their best starting from the community leaders, ward leaders, the local government chairmen and leaders, youth leaders, market leaders, farmers and what have you. We are corroborating very well.

“So, when they provide such information, we act on it, we don’t pay lip service, we don’t pass buck, we don’t visit Abuja for solutions at all times. I don’t think there is any day I have ever visited Abuja for any solution. What I do is to sit down here (Kogi) and do my job.”

The governor spoke against the backdrop of current state of insecurity across the country with the seeming helplessness of state governors to nip it in the bud, as they keep running to the Federal Government for help.

Though Kogi has remained one of the hot beds of kidnapping and farmers/herdsmen crisis, Governor Bello believes his strategy has been effective.

Join the conversation

Opinions