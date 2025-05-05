Bello Turji resurfaces, sacks 20 villages, kidnaps scores in Sokoto (Video)

After a few weeks away from the spotlight, Nigeria’s most wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji, has led a wave of attacks on some communities in Sokoto State.

In the coordinated attacks carried out late Sunday night into the early hours of Monday, the bandits sacked about 20 villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped scores of residents in the raids.

A security expert in the region, Dan Katsina, who posted the news on X along with a video of displaced people fleeing, said the sacked villages include Makira, Shabanza, Katsalle, Dan Kura, Garin Tunkiya, Dama, Dan Tazako I, II and III, Gaugai, amongst others.

“The displaced villagers are currently taking refuge in Gatawa, a town in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area,” the security expert said.

“A resident, Mallam Saminu, confirmed the development in a telephone interview, stating that the mass displacement followed renewed threats and assaults by one of Turji’s top lieutenants.

READ ALSO: Council chairman narrowly escapes bandit attack on Sokoto village

“Yes, it is true. People from many villages around Gatawa have been displaced and have come here to seek refuge,” he said, quoting the resident.

“Some are staying with relatives in town, while others have been sheltered in two secondary schools—one near the military camp and another within the town.

“The mass displacement has once again highlighted the precarious security situation in the eastern part of Sokoto State, where persistent attacks have continued despite ongoing military operations aimed at curbing banditry and restoring peace to the region,” he wrote.

He added that efforts to obtain an official response from the Sokoto State government were unsuccessful as the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), could not be reached.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, said he would comment once he received comprehensive details on the situation.

BREAKING: The latest victims of displacement by bandits loyal to Kallamu, a feared ally of Bello Turji, have arrived in Gatawa town, Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State.

Their sudden arrival has thrown the host community into fear & confusion.@Bahaushee @Abdulrahmanleme @___Bils pic.twitter.com/KeybhrsWfp — Bakatsine (@DanKatsina50) May 4, 2025

