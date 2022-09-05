Beloved BBNaija couple, Sheggz, Bella decide to ‘sink their ship’ (Video)

Big Brother Naija Level Up contestants, Bella and Sheggz have decided to end their union as a couple.

During the early hours of today, Monday, Bella informed Sheggz that she was no longer interested in going forward with the relationship due to the incessant arguments and prattle between them.

The couple dubbed, ‘Shella’ by their fans, an acronym coined from their names, Sheggz and Bella became fan favourites earlier in the competition after they revealed their romantic desire for each other. However, their affinity for one another has continued to diminish in recent weeks due to constant exchange of harsh words over minute issues and the tussle for respect and a balance for what love means to them.

Their latest argument came on Monday morning, a conversation that led Bella to shed tears in bed and call the relationship with Sheggz quit.

Sheggz slammed his partner for dancing with other male housemates and disregarding him. He added that she hugs other male housemates and never listens to what he has to say.

Read also:Fake housemate, Deji, evicted from BBNaija

Countering Sheggz’s vexation and throwing in the towel to express her displeasure in the relationship, Bella sarcastically admonished the football player to create his own woman because his definition of a perfect woman does not exist, and she is done with their relationship.

Shortly after the argument, Bella who was seen profusely crying said she needs her mom.

Speaking to Sheggz, Bella said, ”I don’t want anyone to understand me, I just need my mom. Everyone is against me. Please, can I breathe? Leave me alone.

”You don’t let me talk. You conclude that’s the way I am. Yes, I agree I’m not the nicest person, I don’t care to be friends with anyone outside here, if it will end here, let it end here, if it will continue, let it continue but I don’t push things with anyone.

”You don’t know where I’m coming from, what has happened in my life or why I’m this way. Over the years you don’t know what I have seen or been through, I will rather die with them than say it. I don’t want to tear up saying them.”

Watch the segments below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now