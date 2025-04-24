Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over sale of their $68m Beverly Hills residence  

Hollywood actors Ben and J.Lo are at odds over their ultra-luxury residence, which they bought in 2023 for roughly $68 million after a lengthy house-hunting adventure.

According to reports, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to disagree on what actions need to be taken to sell the Beverly Hills property, which was listed about a year ago.

Despite the lack of interest in the house located in Beverly Hills, sources have told TMZ that Affleck is keen to reduce the price while Lopez is not prepared to do so.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reach agreement on property sharing after settling divorce case

Because they have invested in special design work and see the house as their long-term family base, insiders say J. Lo wants to maintain it.

On the other side, Ben is reportedly willing to sell, perhaps because he feels that the property doesn’t suit his comfort or taste.

In May 2023, the former celebrity couple, whose divorce was formally finalized in January, paid the princely sum of $60.8 million in cash to acquire the sprawling mansion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now